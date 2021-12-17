Watch
After a week of rain clear conditions are expected through the weekend...but it won't last long

Mc Chavez submitted this photo to www.facebook.com/tvdavehovde<br/>
Sunset in Cayucos
Posted at 9:55 AM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 12:55:31-05

This week has been one of the rainiest of the year along the Central Coast but the skies have cleared just in time for the weekend.
Cool temperatures will start off Friday and continue for the weekend but abundant sunshine will make for a wonderful day!

There is still a lot of lingering wave energy along the coast as well. Due to this, there is a high surf advisory in effect through noon Friday while 9-12 ft waves and dangerous rip currents are expected.

Over the weekend more sunshine and gusts are likely alongside similar mild and chilly temperatures. Overnight lows are likely to warrant some frost, especially in interior valleys.

By early next week, a large system will be near the Central Coast with the threat of more rain.
The models don't have a great handle on the system yet but we do know that it will pack a bit of a punch with the chance of 1"-2" of rain across the Coast.

We will keep a close eye on this chance going forward into next week.
Have a great weekend Central Coast!

