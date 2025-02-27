After another very warm day, but changes are still on the way

The Central Coast experienced another day of above-average temperatures today, thanks to persistent offshore flow. However, a significant change in the weather pattern is on the horizon, with much cooler temperatures and a series of storms expected to bring rain to the region starting as early as Friday.

Today's Warmth

Today's warm temperatures were driven by the combination of offshore flow and Santa Lucia winds, which brought dry air and compressional warming to the region. While valleys were slightly cooler than yesterday due to some cold air advection from the northeast, coastal areas still saw temperatures climb well above normal.

Cooling Trend and Rain Chances

A significant cool-down is expected to begin on Friday and last through the weekend as a series of storms moves through the region. The first storm, a cold upper low currently located about 500 miles west of Point Conception, is expected to bring a chance of light rain Friday night into early Saturday. However, the latest models suggest the best rain chances will be focused farther south, with only a slight chance of isolated showers across the Central Coast.

A second system is expected to arrive on Sunday, bringing a higher chance of rain to the area. While amounts are still expected to be light, there is the potential for locally heavier showers, particularly in San Luis Obispo County. This system will also bring strong west to northwest winds, with gusts of 30 to 45 mph possible near the coast.

Snow levels will be falling with the passage of this system, potentially reaching the Grapevine on Interstate 5 overnight Sunday into Monday. While accumulations are expected to be minimal, some brief travel delays are possible.

Extended Outlook

A brief drier period is possible Monday and Tuesday, but a cold air mass will remain in place, and another storm system is expected to arrive by Tuesday night and Wednesday. This system has the potential to be the most significant of the three, with more moisture content to fuel the system. Confidence is high that this system will bring rain to the region, though the exact timing and amounts are still uncertain.

There are potentially more systems to look at later next week. Models are still suggesting activity, potentially robust potential, however there is less alignment between models today. It is a time frame worth staying tuned it.

Coastal Hazards

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County beaches from 3 AM Friday to 9 AM PST Saturday. Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet, with some sets reaching 15 feet, are expected, along with dangerous rip currents. These conditions pose an increased risk for ocean drowning, and beachgoers are advised to remain out of the water or stay near occupied lifeguard towers.

Stay Tuned

The Central Coast is in for a dynamic period of weather over the next week, with fluctuating temperatures and multiple chances for rain. Stay tuned to the latest forecasts for updates on the timing and intensity of these upcoming storms.