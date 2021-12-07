After morning showers, cool and windy conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of more rain chances

Some much-needed rain fell Tuesday morning along the central coast bringing with it some cooler weather and clouds that will linger through the daytime hours.

While rain totals have not been finalized yet most of the central coast received at least a tenth of an inch of rain in the hours just before dawn. One exception to this is likely along the south coast where a "rain shadow" set up keeping much of the rain from falling along the Santa Barbara Riviera.

For Tuesday temperatures will remain in the lower 60s with abundant cloud cover remaining through the day.

Temperatures today will not recover much after the rain this morning. More cloud cover and temperatures only climbing to the low 60s is expected across the Central Coast today. pic.twitter.com/HtD6Rp3Kwa — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 7, 2021

Along with the cooler conditions, some wind gusts are possible in the afternoon hours possibly gusting upwards of 30 mph in passes and canyons.

While Wednesday will not be quite as cloudy as the daytime hours Tuesday, Wednesday will bring significantly more windy conditions with advisories likely along the South Coast and Santa Lucia range.

Wednesday evening a cold front will dive south and bring even cooler temperatures along with another chance for rain. That system will reach the Central Coast by Thursday morning bringing the possibility of a tenth to a third of an inch of rain.

Once the rain passes Thursday morning significant clearing will take over with much cooler conditions lingering near 60 through the weekend. The good news for the weekend is that abundant sunshine will make an appearance.

Skies will clear a bit this morning with continued cool conditions. A gusty Wednesday will be followed by a chance for rain Thursday morning. Sunny skies and cool conditions will follow the rain chance but by early next week, there is the chance for another impactful rain event. pic.twitter.com/fUTCsSLupD — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 7, 2021

At the very end of the forecast (Monday, Dec. 13th) there is another chance for rain for the Central Coast. This system, while quite far away could be potentially impactful with more rain falling. We will keep a very close eye on that system as it nears this week.

Have a great Tuesday Central Coast!