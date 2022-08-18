After some light showers Wednesday, Thursday is shaping up to be another warm day

Good Morning Central Coast!

Today many kids across the central coast are headed back to school for the first day of the school year! Those districts include San Luis Obispo Coastal, Lucia Mar Unified School District, Paso Robles Unified School District, and the kids at Solvang Elementary.

As kids get ready this morning many coastal locations are seeing some significant marine fog that will limit visibility. That will mainly be for the western beaches and coastal valleys although there is some more building in along the southcoast.

Wednesday some areas of the Central Coast saw rain! The Central Coast generally gets a brush with the monsoon most summers and this is no exception. Some unstable mid-level air lead to showers in northwestern San Luis Obispo County. Unfortunately as it pushed north it pushed the unstable air north and there is a diminishing chance of re-development.

Inland heat was 100+ Tuesday and temps Wednesday were a little cooler for a number of reasons: the level of high pressure and also the amount of mid-level cloud cover diminishing the amount of sun hitting the surface. All that combined with some cooler air (thanks to the showers) made for more mild conditions but it will not last into today.

Thursday into Friday highs along the coasts will stay consistent in the mid 60s, coastal valleys into the upper 70s and some 80s wile interiors once again surge upwards of 100.

Temperatures inland will peak on friday before dropping almost 10 degrees into the weekend. That will pull highs in the interiors back towards the mid 90s and coastal valleys will follow the same trend.

The deeper extended forecast continues to call for warm weather in The West but the summer monsoon looks to start shifting a little further east. This is due to the expected upper atmospheric steering flow.

Have a great day Central Coast!