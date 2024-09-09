Cooler temperatures expected tomorrow, and through the rest of the week

Good news! Today was another hot one, but in most areas along the Central Coast you can expect cooler weather tomorrow. There is still fire danger expected tomorrow and Wednesday. Dense coastal fog will impact some coastal areas.

Coastal Areas:

In Santa Barbara you can expect sunny skies with a high of 78 tomorrow, and it'll only get cooler from there. By the end of the week highs will be in the high 60s.

For Lompoc the high is 69 tomorrow with patchy clouds. Temperatures will stay around there for the rest of the week.

Santa Maria has a high of 70 tomorrow with some patchy clouds, and temperatures that will sit around there through the end of the week.

In Pismo Beach the high tomorrow is 60, and temperatures will dip into the high 50s the rest of the week.

In San Luis Obispo the high is 77 with some clouds. Slightly warmer temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday before more of a cool off later in the week and into the weekend.

Arroyo Grande can expect a high of 69 tomorrow, with some clouds. There will be a slight warm up on Wednesday before cooling off again later this week.

Morro Bay has a high of 61 tomorrow, and temperatures are expected to stay in the low 60s through the rest of the week.

Valley Areas:

Santa Ynez can expect a high of 87 tomorrow, before temperatures cool of into the low 80s throughout the rest of the week.

Atascadero is a high of 83 tomorrow with lots of sun, and it will stay in the high 70s to low 80s for the rest of the week.

In Paso Robles much cooler temperatures expected compared to the triple digit potential today. Tomorrow's high is 88, and temperatures will sit in the mid to high 80's the rest of the week.

In Cuyama tomorrow will be 95 and sunny, but the rest of the week will have highs in the mid to high 80s.