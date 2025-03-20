Already great spring conditions warm additionally before the weekend ends

The Central Coast is experiencing dry weather that will persist through Saturday, punctuated by occasional gusty northwest winds in the mountains and across southern Santa Barbara County. Daily high temperatures will fluctuate slightly, generally remaining near or just above seasonal norms. A significant warming trend is on the horizon for Sunday and Monday, pushing temperatures well above normal. Warmth will linger into Tuesday before a cooling trend arrives midweek.

This afternoon, the region saw mostly high clouds after patchy morning fog cleared from coastal areas and the Santa Ynez Valley. North-south pressure gradients have strengthened, with winds approaching Wind Advisory levels in southwestern coastal Santa Barbara County and the western Santa Ynez Range. While winds are expected to ease somewhat, they'll remain under close observation.

A weak short-wave trough across California ushered in cooler afternoon temperatures due to increased onshore flow. As the trough shifts east, northwesterly winds will strengthen, particularly in southwestern coastal Santa Barbara County and the western Santa Ynez Range, where gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Wind Advisories are in effect for these areas tonight.

Little to no low cloud cover is expected tonight or Friday morning, with any clouds confined to southern portions of the Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley. These clouds should dissipate by mid-morning. A slight warming trend is expected Friday.

Gusty northwest to north winds will continue into Friday and Saturday nights in southwestern Santa Barbara County, potentially requiring nightly Wind Advisories.

A weak short-wave trough will bring slightly cooler temperatures on Saturday.

Looking ahead, a strong upper high will build over California by Monday, leading to a significant warming trend on Sunday and Monday. We have the potential to see 70s to mid-80s for high temps.

Cooler temperatures are expected by Wednesday as a trough approaches from the eastern Pacific.