Already hot weather could actually get warmer Thursday

This is a weather story we saw coming a long time ago, models first gave us a clue to this warm-up about 10 days ago and produced very consistent numbers about it.

The night and morning winds were locally very strong and offshore which jump-started the warming today.

Thursday looks very similar, the wind speed will not likely be as high but locally gusty offshore winds are likely. The ridge axis over The West peaks Thursday meaning high-pressure peaks. The sinking and compressing air warms and dries out. Additionally, offshore winds remove the marine cooling common for the Central Coast, so even beach communities are much warmer than average.

Friday also looks much warmer than average, however, not as warm as Wednesday and Thursday. Late in the day a cold front passes to the north and turns winds back to NW drawing temps down over the weekend. Late Sunday thru Tuesday a large and very cold trough of low pressure moves into California.

Highs will return to the 60s, even some upper 50s highs. Perhaps a few drops of rain could accompany the transition to cold air but I'm not big on the notion. After days of offshore wind drying out the air, it would take some work to get moisture from it. I do this NorCal and especially the mountains of the Sierra could see some precip, even some snow.