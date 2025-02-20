Already warm temps get even warmer into next week

The Central Coast is enjoying a beautiful day of sunshine and mild temperatures, but gusty north-to-northeast winds are expected to develop this evening and continue through Friday.

These winds will be strongest in the mountains and some coastal and valley areas. A significant warm-up is on tap for the weekend and into next week, with temperatures expected to climb into the 70s and possibly some scattered 80s.

Windy Areas

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties may see some localized advisory-level gusts in the mountains and foothills, but generally, it looks like a narrow miss on advisories. This could be added later, so stay tuned.

Pleasant Weekend Ahead

Aside from the wind, no significant weather issues are expected through the weekend. Skies will remain mostly clear. Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend, thanks to offshore flow and a building upper-level ridge.

By Sunday, expect highs in the upper 70s and possibly some 80s across the coastal valleys and interior valleys.

Extended Outlook

Dry conditions are expected to persist through much of next week, with temperatures remaining well above normal. There may be some coastal stratus or fog on Monday morning, but otherwise, the area should remain mostly clear. Some offshore winds are possible Tuesday through Thursday, rain chances creeping in to kick off March.

There are two systems to watch. There is a little uncertainty on timing. It could be as early as next Thursday or as late as next Saturday for chances.

Enjoy the Warm Weather

The Central Coast is in for a delightful stretch of warm and sunny weather this weekend and into next week. Be sure to get outside and enjoy it!

