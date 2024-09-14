Weather headlines:

-An extended period of cooler weather is expected for the upcoming week. Clouds will likely struggle to clear from the beaches in the next couple of days.

-A weak and dying cold front will bring a chance for rain late Sunday and Monday and west-to-northwest winds across the area.

-On Friday, temperatures will start to climb back up.

Detailed forecast:

Saturday marks the start of the cooling trend, and temperatures are expected to be below normal for most of the upcoming week.

California is under an extended troughing pattern, that will include a trough sweeping across the San Joaquin Valley to the north on Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will bottom out on Monday and highs will mostly be in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Much of the region, particularly away from the coast, will be upwards of 20 degrees below normal at this time.

As the trough exits the region, temperatures will tick up a little for Tuesday.

Minimal winds are expected Saturday through Sunday afternoon.

However, by Sunday afternoon and evening as the trough digs south nearing the region, gusty northwesterly winds will occur across the southwestern coast of Santa Barbara County.

As the low-pressure center travels east, the pressure gradients will increase leading to widespread northwesterly-to-westerly winds.

Wind Advisories are likely to be issued for Monday for portions of Santa Barbara County’s south coast.

Marine layer clouds will continue to extend across the valleys and foothills each morning, becoming extremely widespread with a weak inversion Monday morning.

Reverse clearing is possible on Monday, with clouds burning off the coasts before the inland foothill areas.

Additionally, the trough will lift and deepen the marine layer, resulting in a slight chance of drizzle Sunday morning, followed by a better chance Sunday night into Monday.

The highest chance of light rain will be on Monday morning for the coastal slopes of the northwestern portion of San Luis Obispo County, which will be closer to the center of the low-pressure system.

Rain totals of around 0.25 inches will be possible.