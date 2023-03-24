An important break in the rain before another storm next week

This last storm was remarkable in that it pushed a few local reservoirs over the top. We’ve wiped out a years-long drought in just one season. While the latest storm was far from setting any records by itself, it is starting to push some season totals into rare territory.

While the Central Coast still saw a few isolated showers on Thursday, for most it was the beginning of the break in the rain.

It was a rather breezy to windy day, and more of that is ahead. There is a wind advisory beginning tonight and lasting into Sunday morning for the Santa Barbara county mountains for N-NW winds 25-35 with gusts to 55mph.

Otherwise, I think we see plenty of sunshine with high temps in the upper 50s and lower 60s for most of the Central Coast. With the north wind direction, the Southcoast gets a bit of an offshore due to the orientation and high temps there should hit the mid-60s occasionally from now into Monday.

We have been looking at the next storm for some time now in modeling. There have been some very consistent outputs indicating a Tuesday-Wednesday storm with the potential to bring 1-2” of rain and more wind to the area.

This far out it is almost certain some details will change but with the sensitivities in the area due to full lakes, saturation and challenged infrastructure this will be an important part of the forecast to watch.