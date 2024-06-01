An increase in onshore flow and cool conditions will occur through the weekend

Hello, Central Coast! We are experiencing a cooling trend for the weekend but warmer conditions are expected for the upcoming workweek! However, onshore flow is expected to increase on Saturday.

Weather headlines:

-Cooler-than-normal temperatures and the marine layer will remain in place through the weekend as strong onshore flow will move through the Central Coast and other areas across California.

-High pressure will build into the region by this upcoming workweek. Onshore flow will weaken and bring a warming trend to the area. The hottest temperatures are expected for the interior valleys Tuesday through Thursday.

Extended forecast:

The southwest portion of California continues to have a deep marine layer along the coast and a strong onshore flow pattern. This is a result of a persistent trough along the West Coast.

Models have indicated that a northerly flow is starting to develop across our western areas and low clouds are rapidly pulling away from the coast near Point Conception.

In addition, downslope warming due to the gusty north winds passing over the western Transverse range is causing warming and drying conditions there this afternoon.

While clearing may not reach all areas to the east and south of the region, this is a good sign that better clearing is likely over the next couple of days along with a slight warming trend.

Despite these current trends, clouds are expected to reform the Central Coast beaches and coastal valleys tonight and last through early Sunday afternoon. However, the clouds will continue to linger longer on some beaches.

Onshore flow is expected to impact several communities across the Central Coast. Wind gusts are expected to pick up this afternoon and will continue to move through the area into Saturday evening.

There is a Wind Advisory in effect for Santa Barbara County until 3 a.m. on Sunday. Winds will mainly impact the southwest portion of Santa Barbara County.

High temps on Sunday will reach the 80s in the interior valleys. Communities closer to the coast will see cooler conditions in the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

The trough is expected to start loosening its grip by Sunday and into next week, which will bring a warming trend to the Central Coast, especially by Tuesday. As onshore flow weakens next week, the interior valleys will see warmer conditions.

Here's your 7-day forecast! The cooling trend is expected to continue this weekend but the warming trend will arrive by the upcoming work week. The interior valleys will see temps in the 80s and 90s, while coastal valleys and the southcoast may see temps in the 60s and 70s.

Have a great day, Central Coast!