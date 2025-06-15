An increase in onshore flow will bring a little more low cloud coverage Monday

Happy Father’s Day, Central Coast!

Sunday will be the hottest day of the week! Please be sure to drink plenty of water and seek shade whenever possible, especially if you are outdoors.

The reason behind the warming trend was due to a ridge of high pressure building into California.

However, a slight increase in offshore trends from the north, high pressure, and clear skies allowed temperatures to increase on Sunday.

Another round of gusty northerly winds is expected this evening across the Santa Ynez range and the southwestern portion of Santa Barbara County.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Santa Barbara County’s south coast until 9 a.m., Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

The southwestern portion of Santa Barbara County’s coast and the western portion of the Santa Ynez Range will continue to be gusty through Monday night, with a slight lull in winds expected during the morning hours.

On Monday, there will be a slight increase in onshore flow and a decrease in high pressure, resulting in a little more low cloud coverage across the Central Coast.

A cooling airmass and an earlier sea breeze will lower daytime highs by 3 to 6 degrees.

Even with this cooling, most high temperatures south of Point Conception will remain well above normal.

The only exception is the Santa Barbara County’s south coast, where high temps will be delayed to the evening and near 90 degrees due to sundowner winds.

A cooling trend should develop between Wednesday and Thursday, as the ridge of high pressure begins to break down by midweek.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Eddie