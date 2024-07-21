An onshore breeze and marine layer are keeping coastal areas cooler than the interior

Weather headlines:

-Well-above-normal temperatures are expected through early next week, especially across the interior portions of the Central Coast.

-Coastal communities are experiencing cooler temperatures due to a strong onshore breeze and the marine layer.

-Night and morning low clouds and areas of dense fog will continue near the coast.

Extended forecast:

The area is under a large and strong upper-level High that is centered along the Nevada and Utah border. There is also a shortwave trough to our immediate west from a parent Low in the Gulf of Alaska, bringing a narrow strip of vorticity along the Central Coast on Sunday. By Monday the High moves slightly west and will be centered over the California and Nevada border and weakened somewhat. It will remain in this position until late Wednesday.

However, the ridge of high pressure brought elevated temperatures to the mountains and interior valleys on Saturday. The increasing onshore trends and a very shallow marine layer will result in some cooling across the coasts and into adjacent coastal valleys.

The morning stratus was persistent along the Central Coast on Saturday and will likely occur again tonight. Night and morning low clouds and areas of dense fog will continue for communities near the coast.

The coastal valleys will be in the 60s during the night, so the heat risk remains lower for those locations. Overnight low temperatures for the interior, however, will remain in the 70s and it will provide little relief overnight and may increase the risk of heat illness.

There will be north-to-northwest wind gusts of 20-35 mph on Saturday in the western Santa Ynez Range and foothills, and the I-5 corridor. South-to-southwest wind gusts of 25-40 mph are expected in the interior mountains.

Sunday will be quite similar to Saturday, but that shortwave could help to disrupt the stratus along the Central Coast. The southerly winds could strengthen on Sunday but should remain below advisory levels.

High Temps on Sunday:

Beaches will see highs in the 60s and 70s. Coastal valleys will see highs in the 60s, 70s, and 80s. The interior valleys will see highs in the 90s and 100s.

On Monday the onshore sea breeze may not be as strong and will allow for communities a bit closer to the coast to see an increase in temperature by a few degrees. By Tuesday, some warming may occur over the entire area, but especially in the interior, as the heights begin to ramp up to their expected peak on Wednesday.

Have a great day, Central Coast!