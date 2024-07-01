An upper-level ridge building into the region will bring extreme heat to the interior

Hello, Central Coast! A strong heat wave will take place this week and will have a significant impact on the interior valleys. The warming trend will continue early this week and will become more significant on Wednesday. The heat will expand to communities closer to the coast by Wednesday as the marine layer will start to diminish.

Weather headlines:

-A significant heatwave will impact a large part of the area this week and will continue into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will become dangerously hot across much of the area. In many areas away from the coast, high temperatures by mid to late week are expected to reach 95 to 105 degrees and highs upwards of 105 to 115 over interior valleys and foothills.

-By the latter half of this week, very warm to hot conditions could extend closer to the coast.

-Patchy night and morning dense fog may occur near the coast early this week.

Extended forecast:

Midlevel heights will continue to gradually rise early this week, as an upper-level ridge builds over Southern California.

As the upper-level ridge continues to build into the region, the interior valleys will experience highs in the 90s and 100s. Coastal valleys will see high in the 60s, 70s, and 80s. The beaches will stay slightly cooler due to the marine layer and highs will range in the 60s and 70s.

The Excessive Heat Watch has been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for interior areas starting on Tuesday.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued starting on Wednesday for the central Ventura County valleys, the Santa Ynez Range, and the Santa Lucia Range.

With the continued warming trend into Wednesday, that significant heat impact will extend farther toward the coast as the week progresses.

By Wednesday across portions of the coastal ranges, foothills, and valleys of Southern California, high temperatures are forecast to become dangerously hot - with highs up to 95 to 105 possible, and upwards of 105 to 110 possible over other valleys well away from the coast.

Local surface pressure gradients will be neutral to moderately onshore through the middle part of this week. This pattern will maintain night and morning low clouds and fog in the marine layer near the coast and over coastal valleys, scattering out and clearing during the afternoon. Patchy dense fog may remain in the shallow marine layer over coastal areas and some coastal valleys.

Occasionally gusty southwest to northwest winds are expected each afternoon over interior areas. The strongest winds, up to 25-35 mph, are expected over the Interstate-5 corridor and nearby foothills. Wind Advisories are not likely to be issued.

Despite the interior already experiencing temps in the 100s this week, the heat will expand to communities closer to the coast by Wednesday as the marine layer starts to diminish.