Another cold AM some 70s by the afternoon

Good Morning Central Coast!

Grab that extra layer this morning as it is another cold one out there! Lows before dawn will fall into the 20s in the interiors while the coast will be in the 30. This is once again cool enough for a frost advisory to be in place until 9AM for the Coastal Valleys of the Central Coast.

The only other advisory is for surf, a high surf advisory is in place through 10 pm Wednesday.

More sunshine is in the forecast as we continue to see a whole lot of high pressure diverting any major systems to the north of us. Daytime highs could push up into the lower 70's Wednesday and Thursday before a trough moving into the region pushes those temps back down.

The big question in the extended forecast is when will rain return. The Climate Prediction Center in both the 6-10 day outlook and the 8-14 day outlook returns California to the above average expectation of rain (compared to average).

If we do see those ran chances materialize, the amount of rain looks to be minimal.

