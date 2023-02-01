Another cold morning expected, rain possible this weekend

Good Morning Central Coast!

The recent departure of a cold storm system and the subsequent clearing of the skies afterward continues to produce cold overnight lows. These lows have some frost potential in areas not regularly prone to frost or freezing temperatures.

There is another frost advisory in place tonight for the SLO north coast, 5 cities area, the Edna, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Santa Ynez valleys, and the Southcoast. The Santa Ynez Valley and Southcoast are additions to a similar advisory posted yesterday. This means temperatures have the potential to get to 32 or colder long enough to potentially damage sensitive plants. Precautions should be taken for those concerned. Please consider cold exposure to outdoor pets as well. Personal exposure to the cold should be limited to avoid potential hypothermia.

Other than the advisory the recovery on Wednesday looks rather efficient into the 60s and mid-60s for some.

Temps warm additionally Thursday-Saturday but take a step back Sunday. A cold front moves thru Saturday night into Sunday for some rain.

I don't think it rains most of Saturday or Sunday (in the daylight hours) and that's why you don't see a rain icon, but rain does appear likely. .10-.40" is possible.

