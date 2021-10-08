Another cooler day across Central Coast

A cooling trend will continue through Friday.

Forecasted, overnight rain did not pan out. Some moisture seen in the Santa Ynez Valley, but most areas stayed dry.

A very deep marine layer has allowed for most of the area to be covered in clouds overnight, including high clouds streaming in

from the southwest.

Clouds will start clearing in the afternoon from the northwest. Gusty north to northwest winds will be likely over the Central Coast and western Santa Barbara South Coast by the afternoon as northwest flow aloft increases. Winds will likely be below advisory level during the afternoon, but a Wind Advisory may be needed for the Santa Barbara South Coast Friday night.

Temperatures will be quite chilly for this time of year, around 5 to 15 degrees below normal.

Dry and warmer weather is expected for the weekend but a cold upper low will bring cooler temperatures and windy conditions early next week.

Saturday expected to warm a few degrees from Friday under sunny skies and no marine layer expected.

Light offshore flow will develop Sunday which still looks like the warmest day of the next week. Highs still a few degrees below

normal but at least back into the 80s in the warmer valleys.

Some northeast winds expected across the usual favored areas (LA/Ventura Counties and the Santa Lucias in SLO County) but below advisory levels.

Next week, the forecast is very quiet with a slow warming trend but temperatures still at least a few degrees below normal through

Thursday. The warming trend is expected to continue into next weekend with temperatures back to near normal. Not a significant chance of rain through early next week.

Widespread moderate to strong northwest to north winds expected Sunday night through Tuesday, including southern Santa Barbara

County, the I-5 Corridor, and most coastal waters.

Downed trees, power outages, large surf with strong currents, and dangerous driving and boating conditions expected.