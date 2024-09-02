Another heatwave develops for the Central Coast

A significant warming trend is forecast for the Central Coast over the next few days, with potentially dangerous heat expected from Wednesday through Friday. The most intense heat will occur inland on Thursday. While low clouds and fog may develop during the night and morning hours, mostly clear skies are anticipated throughout the day. A gradual cooling trend is expected to begin next weekend.

Heat Advisories and Warnings in Effect

Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings will be in effect for much of the region as temperatures rise. The pressure gradients are expected to shift offshore, which will limit the coverage of low clouds and fog over the next couple of nights. However, the Central Coast will still experience some low clouds and fog each night and morning, with the possibility of patchy dense fog in certain areas.

Significant Warm-Up Ahead

A significant warm-up will start on Tuesday and continue through the rest of the week. High temperatures are expected to reach the 90s to low 100s across many of the interior valleys and lower mountain areas. Overnight lows in the foothills and lower mountains will remain warm, with temperatures in the 70s.

Due to the rising temperatures, Excessive Heat Watches are in effect for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Los Angeles Counties starting Wednesday. As the heat wave approaches, these watches will likely be upgraded to Heat Advisories or Excessive Heat Warnings.

Weaker Sundowner Winds Expected

Sundowner winds are expected to be weaker this evening along the southwestern Santa Barbara County coast, with northwest-to-north gusts of 20 to 30 mph, especially in wind-prone areas like Gaviota Pass.

High Pressure and Cooling Trend

The upper-level high pressure system will slowly move eastward through Friday, as an upper-level trough approaches Northern and Central California. By Saturday, the high pressure will settle into the Four Corners region and remain there through Sunday.

While temperatures are expected to gradually cool through the weekend, they will still remain several degrees above normal for many areas.

Stay Safe During Heat Events

Residents are urged to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat, and check on vulnerable individuals during the hottest days of the week. Continue to monitor local weather updates and prepare for potential heat-related advisories or warnings.