Another light rain event arrives tonight into Friday morning

If you go back a week or two the Central Coast certainly has seen a lot in the way of weather. We set record highs in the 80s for a few places. We recently got winds in SB County to 50-70mph with the last frontal passage. Fog and clouds and epically high surf. Well, another system is on the way later tonight but it doesn't look as dramatic as recent events. That being said, there are a few advisories and we'll see a few showers. Here is what to expect:



Cooler Temperatures: Expect temperatures to be a couple of degrees cooler on Friday compared to today. This is due to a weak frontal system moving through.

Think of a front as a boundary between two different air masses - in this case, a cooler one is moving in.

Chance of Light Rain: This front will bring a chance of light rain to San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, mainly late today into Friday. Don't expect much, though. Most areas will see less than a tenth of an inch, though northwestern San Luis Obispo County could get up to a quarter of an inch. Areas further south, like the Southcoast probably don't get any measurable rainfall.



Windy Conditions: Gusty northerly winds will continue today through Friday. The strongest winds will be along the southwestern coast of Santa Barbara County and in the mountains.

Morning Clouds and Fog: There's a chance of low clouds and fog developing along the coast overnight and into the early morning hours on both Friday and Saturday.

Recent System activity in the PacNW and NorCal continue to provide enough energy for advisory level waves:

Saturday: Temperatures Rebound

After the front passes, a high-pressure system will nudge closer, bringing warmer temperatures on Saturday. We're looking at highs in the mid-60s to 70 across the region.

Sunday: Slight Chance of Rain for SLO County, Otherwise Dry

A weak, dying front may bring a very slight chance of light rain to northwestern San Luis Obispo County on Sunday. Otherwise, expect dry conditions across the Central Coast, continuing well into next week.

Monday through Wednesday: Continued Dry, Breezy, with a Cooling Trend