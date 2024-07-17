Another long heatwave is developing for interior areas

The interior of the Central Coast is bracing for a significant heatwave that is set to impact the region well into next week. Residents inland should prepare for dangerously hot conditions, but some coastal areas may also experience very warm temperatures.

Gusty Sundowner Winds: Southern Santa Barbara County will be affected by gusty Sundowner winds through Friday night, with wind speeds potentially reaching 45-50 mph. These winds will mainly impact the western Santa Ynez Range and western parts of the Santa Barbara County South Coast.

Rising Temperatures:

Thursday: Temperatures are expected to rise by 2-5 degrees. Coastal areas will see gradual warming, with temperatures in the 70s at the beaches and well into the 80s in coastal valleys, potentially reaching the 90s in the deeper coastal valleys with inland temps getting into the triple-digits.

Friday: Temperatures will increase further by another 2-5 degrees. The heat risk will escalate, particularly in the interior valleys, and Santa Ynez Range, ranging from 95-110 degrees. An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for these areas starting Friday.

Weekend Outlook:

Saturday: Onshore flow might slightly lower temperatures at the coast, but the inland heat will persist.

Sunday to Wednesday: The heatwave will continue, with daily high temperatures reaching or exceeding with 95-110 degrees in the heat watch area. Coastal valleys could see temperatures rising into the 90s, with the warmest valleys nearing 100 degrees.

Safety Precautions: Residents should prepare for prolonged Major to Extreme Heat Risk conditions, especially those vulnerable to heat impacts. Stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat, and check on vulnerable neighbors.

Conclusion: While coastal areas might experience slightly cooler conditions due to marine layers, the inland areas will face extreme heat. Prepare now to stay safe during this potentially dangerous period.