Another rain system arrives for the Central Coast Thursday

A frosty start for the Central Coast Wednesday lead to a sunny afternoon with highs in the 50s and lower 60s. Clearly, we are still in the cool air after a cold front passage. The Central Coast will start to see some increasing clouds later tonight with a splash and dash system set to roll thru the area Thursday.

Rain amounts will vary from very light amounts to perhaps as much as a half-inch along the SLO County North Coast.

There are no current advisories for the upcoming system.

The system will move out in the afternoon hours to be replaced by partly cloudy skies thru the coming weekend. Monday also looks dry.

Tuesday's system is complicated. It appears to have a low position to the north but a robust moisture supply to our south. The Central Coast looks to essentially be in the middle of everything. Some rain looks likely but hard to get an idea of exact intensity at this point. And the Christmas window is muddy, at times the models indicate wet but can't consistently get details lined up. The Pacific looks active but it is too early to issue any kind of high confidence outlook. Best to stay tuned daily, we'll get more agreement as we close in.