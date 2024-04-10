Another warm day Thursday but rain is likely this weekend

Santa Ynez, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo (SLO) experienced unseasonably warm temperatures today, with highs reaching the 80s. This trend will continue on Thursday, with even warmer temperatures forecasted for the interior regions.

A dominant high-pressure system is responsible for the sunny skies and mild conditions across the area.

On Thursday, temperatures in the warmer coastal valleys are expected to reach the low to mid-80s, while some coastal areas, like the Santa Maria Valley, can anticipate temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Beachgoers will enjoy a range of temperatures from the mid-60s to the mid-70s. There has been some re-development of the marine layer at beaches this afternoon.

However, later on Thursday, residents can expect the return of even more low clouds and fog along the coast. By Friday, the marine layer will deepen, leading to lingering clouds throughout the day. As onshore winds strengthen, temperatures will drop significantly, with highs generally in the 60s.

By late Friday, stronger winds from the southwest are expected to develop, reaching speeds of 10-20 mph. Rainfall is likely by Saturday morning, accompanied by south to southwest winds of 20-35 mph by mid-morning. This rain is attributed to a cold front moving through the region, with coastal areas and valleys likely to receive the most precipitation.

The Weather Prediction Center forecasts a range of light rain inland to about 1-1.5 inches in hilly and wind-facing slopes, with mid-range models suggesting rainfall amounts between 0.50-2 inches across the area.

Sunday's weather remains uncertain, with some models indicating continued rain, while others predict clearing skies. Regardless, cooler temperatures and gusty winds are expected. By Monday, the storm will have passed, leaving behind partly cloudy skies and gradually warming temperatures through the middle of next week.

For travelers, coastal and offshore waters will experience increasing winds and waves, possibly reaching advisory levels by Friday. High surf and strong rip currents are anticipated along beaches, especially on Sunday and into early next week.