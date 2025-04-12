Another warm day tomorrow, before temps begin to drop

This weekend will be on the warmer side, with temperatures staying similar through Monday. Tuesday we will see temperatures start to drop in most of our Central Coast communities.

Here is a look at conditions you can expect tomorrow in your area.

In Santa Barbara there will be patchy clouds with a high of 67.

Lompoc can expect a high of 65 with a few clouds.

In Santa Maria there will some clouds as well, accompanied by a high of 68.

San Luis Obispo community members can expect some cloudy skies with a high of 70.

Pismo beach is expected to have a high of 59.

In Santa Ynez there will be a high of 73, with a little bit of cloud coverage.

In Paso Robles 80 degrees will be the high with sunny conditions.

There are only a few marine watches and warnings to be aware of.

There is a Gale warning in effect through 9pm tonight.

There are 2 areas with a Small Craft advisory in effect through 3am tomorrow morning.

And there is a High Surf advisory in effect through 10am tomorrow across most of our coastal communities.