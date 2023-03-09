Atmospheric river hits the Central Coast bringing rain

Good afternoon Central Coast!

It is going to be a rainy couple of days as another atmospheric river hits the region.

A slow moving atmospheric river storm system will result in many hours of steady moderate to heavy rain. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected, except 5 to 10 inches over northwest San Luis Obispo County.

A flood watch remains in effect from Thursday afternoon to late Friday night for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties of southwest California, especially northern San Luis Obispo County. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. Excessive runoff may result in dangerous flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. This includes the Salinas, Sisquoc, and Santa Ynez Rivers. Extensive street flooding is likely.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

A wind advisory remains in effect from 4pm Thursday to noon on Friday for San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Lucia Mountains, Southern Salinas Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and San Luis Obispo County Mountains.

South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will rain. The rain could be heavy at times. The low temperatures will be about 47 degrees. Conditions will be windy with a south wind about 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County it will rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High temperatures will be near 58 degrees. Conditions will be breezy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County it will rain, mainly after 11pm. Low temperatures will be about 50 degrees. South southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County that rain will continue, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. High temperatures will be near 60 degrees. Conditions will be breezy, with an east southeast wind 15 to 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible.