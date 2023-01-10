Atmospheric river rain totals surpass records on the Central Coast

A massive amount of rain has fallen across the Central Coast thanks to the massive atmospheric river event that has flooded large portions of the region. There is more rain expected Tuesday evening across the region but the bulk of the rain has already fallen.

Here are some rain totals as of 3:00 PM January 10th. This list will be updated with more locations within the next few hours as to include as many locations as possible. A complete interactive map can be found at this link.

San Luis Obispo County Locations



Location 4 Day Rainfall total Season total (beginning October 1st) Rocky Butte 13.00 45.11 Cambria 5.35 19.56 Paso Robles 5.04 15.24 Los Osos 4.94 18.20 SLO - Cal Poly 7.97 24.43 Lopez Lake 7.12 21.98 Nipomo 5.76 18.46 La Panza 4.84 13.33 Arroyo Grande 4.06 14.61

Santa Barbara County Locations

Location 4 Day Rain Total Season Rain Total (Begining October 1st) Santa Maria 3.34 8.74 Lompoc 5.96 15.44 Las Cruces 7.04 20.48 Alisal Reservoir 14.05 37.41 Santa Barbara 7.11 18.17 San Marcos Pass 17.52 43.31 UCSB 4.48 12.21 Montecito 5.87 16.88 Cuyama 2.60 6.90

