Atmospheric river remnants near the Central Coast

Happy Wednesday Central Coast! We have a big change in our weather coming up over the next couple of days so be sure to enjoy today and be weather aware over the next few days.

Tuesday brought record high temperatures across most of the Central Coast. Here is a look at those temperatures!

Wednesday we will see a bit of a cool down, although temperatures will still be well above normal. Highs will be 10-15 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year. As far as our general weather pattern goes, conditions will start off very warm with continued offshore winds through the morning. By the afternoon winds will shift onshore ahead of the front. This will bring in cooler sea breeze, cloud cover and more marine influence.

Yesterday many locations reached record highs (85 in Santa Maria) and today, while it is a bit cooler will still be 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of the year. Get outside today and enjoy it, by Thursday morning we will see cooler conditions and a nearing rain storm. pic.twitter.com/AuqzXa1Z2P — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) March 2, 2022

With the additional marine influence, there is a chance for widespread dense fog for the morning hours Thursday. Keep that in mind for your morning commute Thursday. The onshore flow will usher in the next big system.

This will come in the form of a large atmospheric river that is drenching the Pacific NW today. It will sag to the south, becoming less organized in the process.

Once the front reaches our region it will start by bringing some light rain Thursday afternoon. The more intense rain will begin overnight Thursday into Friday. Friday there is also a chance for a thunderstorm or two. Those scattered thunderstorms could produce small hail and local heavy rain.

As far as rain totals go, they are still a bit up in the air. I hesitate to put too much weight on the model outputs now but here is a look at some of the possibilities.

I personally think we will likely fall close to the 0.6" maximums. Some locations in leeward spots may see much less but most locations will see very much needed rain.

Once the storm clears those lower temperatures will stick around for a while. Slow warming will take place early next week.

Today we will continue to see wonderful weather today as we transition into our next system. By Thursday afternoon a large scale cold front and associated atmospheric river will sag into our area and bring rain through Friday morning. Another small rain chance moves in Saturday. pic.twitter.com/hg95cy8Gju — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) March 2, 2022

Have a great Wednesday Central Coast!