Attention turns back to rain but waves and tides are still concerns thru Saturday

We can’t diminish the continuing impact of high surf and tide on the Central Coast and Southcoast.

The storm pattern in the Pacific is active. The storms are putting energy in the water and that energy has arrived this week in the form of large waves. The waves will also combine with large tides, producing coastal flooding areas.

Friday the waves diminished a little but another surge of energy is expected later Friday into Saturday connected with a storm system which will also deliver rain and potentially thunderstorms to the Central Coast.

There is a high surf warning and coastal flood warning for the Central Coast. Waves 15-20ft will have some max breaks to 25ft thru Saturday at 10pm. The Central Coast high tides will be around 6ft. The combination of both causes coastal flooding, among other risks.

The Southcoast saw their surf advisory upgraded to a high surf warning. The coastal flood advisory for the Southcoast was also upgraded to a coastal flood warning thru Saturday night.

And there is a high surf advisory for 7-12ft breakers with some max sets of 15-20ft.

Please avoid flooded areas and surfing in surf warning waves should be avoided unless you are an experienced surfer and willing to accept the risks.

Beyond the waves and tide, we still must talk about a significant system rolling into the Central Coast later Friday into Saturday which could include some scattered thunderstorms.

This is a deep trough of low pressure and rain could be in the .50-1.50” range with the SLO county North Coast seeing as much as 2”. The deep interior may only see amounts to .25”

After the Friday-Saturday system, there is a system flying down the coast later Sunday PM into the very early hours Monday.

While most of Sunday shouldn’t see rain this late splash and dash looks to go thru after the sun is down, so it may not be represented in icons on a forecast. It did look like this could miss us based on yesterday’s modeling but today at least some kind of glancing strike appears likely.

After that, a system for Wednesday next week looks stronger than in prior model runs. The weekend of the 6th and 7th could also feature rain.