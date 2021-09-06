Away from the coast warm temperatures are likely all week

A strong ridge of high pressure may be peaking over California today but the ridge will persist thru the workweek.

The axis looks to slowly shift east but not before producing a strong of 100 degree days (or temperatures very near 100 inland). The amplification of the ridge is such that some monsoonal storms are possible over eastern California mountains and deserts the second half of the week, likely not a local concern other than perhaps the local dew points rising a bit.

Not only is a heat advisory in place inland, but it is also in place thru later Friday.

Clearly, a run of hot weather like this only cranks up the fire weather concerns.

Away from the interior temperatures will also run above average but night and morning marine influence will help deter any extreme temperatures with the coastal valleys in the mid-70s and 80s, Southcoast temperatures in the 70s and 80s and beach temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Inland temps will likely be down a little bit Tuesday but return to 100 plus Wednesday.

At the coast, there will be some day-to-day fluctuations but no clear trending until late in the weekend and early next week when temperatures should cool.

I think that cooling will bring temps closer to the average but likely still a few degrees above seasonal norms.