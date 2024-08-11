A slight cooling trend will occur through most of the workweek

Weather headlines:

-A trough of lower pressure extending down the California coast will bring a slight cooling trend through most of this week.

-Skies will be mostly clear away for communities away from the immediate coast. Meanwhile, coastal areas will see overnight and morning marine stratus.

Detailed forecast:

On Sunday, slight cooling and stronger onshore flow brought a few degrees of cooling in most areas except for the beaches.

The large and strong upper-level ridge is now weakening and moving to the southeast. A trough of low pressure has started to drop down the west coast and will influence the slight cooling trend this week.

Another weak trough will approach the West Coast on Monday and will then move into the Pacific Northwest and California. It will linger through Tuesday.

Highs for Monday:

Coastal Valleys will see high in the 60s and 70s. Beaches will see highs in the 50s and 50s. Interior valleys will see highs in the 90s.

The marine layer should deepen a bit each night, with night-through-morning low clouds and fog becoming more widespread across the coastal plain, possibly pushing into the lower valleys on Monday night and Tuesday.

Winds are more strongly onshore this afternoon, and there will be some gusty winds of 20-35 mph, but winds should remain below advisory levels.

Here's your KSBY 7-Day Communitycast! The interior will still be warm throughout the workweek and the cooling trend will help lower temps by a few degrees in the 90s. San Luis Obispo will see highs in the 80s by the mid-week. Santa Maria and Santa Barbara will see high temps ranging in the 70s.