As expected, the inland temperatures jumped over 10 degrees on Thursday. Increasing high pressure has diminished the vertical extent of cooler air, so valleys are locked out of any free cooling from mother nature.

There was a trough just off the California coastline but it has migrated north, out of the area. A ridge associated with the heat dome to the east and also some jet stream ridging from the west are all contributing to the warm inland temps.

These conditions linger, not only thru the weekend but much of next week as well.

The good news is that beaches and near coastal valleys will still see marine presence. The closer to the water you are the cooler it will be. The upshot is that beaches look to stay in the 60s, coastal valleys in the 70s and 80s.

We might see some subtle cooling early next week, but only by a few degrees.

