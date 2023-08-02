Below normal temps stick around for just a little longer

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off Wednesday morning there is some significant fog lingering across the region. This will drop visibility across some roadways in the early morning commute hours but will clear out quickly.

A cooling trend is giving the Central Coast a break from hot temperatures even in the interior valleys where highs stayed in the upper 80s.

Monsoonal moisture is bringing in more cloud coverage to our area, but it is also raising the possibility for thunderstorms in eastern Los Angeles County.

Most Central Coast residents will be greeted by foggy conditions this morning which, much like yesterday will turn into a sun-cloud mix for beaches and coastal valleys.

A beach hazard statement is in place along the South Coast, so large tides of seven to nearly eight feet are possible. It’ll be in effect until Thursday night.

Although no wind advisory is in place, the South Coast can expect breezy northwest winds in the afternoon. San Luis Obispo can also see 20 to 25 mph winds.

The cool down remains continues today with temperatures in our beaches in the low 60s, coastal valleys in the low 70s and inland areas in the mid 80s.

This is only a break in the heat because hot temperatures are making a comeback by the end of the week.

Triple digits are expected this weekend in the interior valleys, beaches could see highs the mid 60s and coastal valleys in the 80s.

With warmer temperatures on the way, remember to stay hydrated!

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!