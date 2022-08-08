Benign weather returns with sunshine and near normal temperatures

Good Morning Central Coast! It is time to kick off another work week but this time (as opposed to last week) will feature much more mild conditions and unfortunately less rain chances to boot.

Winds were a bit gustier across the South Coast Saturday and Sunday nights, and will continue to linger through the next few nights. This has prompted a wind advisory to remain in effect along the Gaviota Coastline through Monday morning at 6AM. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

Other than the wind advisory the rest of the forecast area will also be a little bit breezy, especially the interiors. Nothing else of note to mention for the forecast though. Temperature wise there will be little change on the day to day.

The interiors will be in the upper 90's all week and then pushing into the triple digits by the weekend. San Luis Obispo will push from the upper 70's to the low 80s by the weekend, Saturday being the warmest day at 85 degrees. Santa Barbara and Santa Maria will be warm but still feeling god in the mid to upper 70's.

If you are looking for cooler temps head toward the beaches where the day time highs will be in the upper 60's to lower 70's.

Have a great day Central Coast!