Big contrasts between interior heat and beach clouds into next week

Residents should prepare for well above normal temperatures continuing through early next week, particularly in the interior areas. Coastal regions can expect some cooling as onshore flow increases, accompanied by night and morning low clouds and areas of dense fog. The big change today was that the inland heat, while still above average, will not be AS hot as our earlier forecasts.

Current Conditions and Temperature Trends

Strong high pressure across the western states is driving the well above normal temperatures, especially in the far interior where highs near 100-106 are possible each day through the middle of next week. However, closer to the coast and some valleys, a 1200-foot marine layer and approximately and onshore flow are moderating the temperatures. Additionally, these areas have experienced good overnight cooling, with lows mainly in the 60s and some high 50s, reducing the heat risk somewhat.

Gusty Winds in Santa Barbara County

The Western Santa Ynez Range and Southwestern Santa Barbara Coast will experience gusty northwest Sundowner winds each evening through Sunday night, with gusts reaching 40 to 45 mph. On Saturday evening, a stronger pressure gradient may slightly increase these gusts, potentially necessitating a wind advisory for that evening and night.

Minimal Changes in Weather Pattern Expected

This pattern is expected to continue with minimal changes through early next week. While slight warming is anticipated in the far interior, coastal areas will see little variation. The shallow marine layer will likely maintain low visibility near the coast during the night and morning hours.

Outlook for the Upcoming Week

No significant temperature changes are expected early next week, keeping conditios above normal across the interior.

By Thursday and Friday, as high pressure begins to weaken, temperatures in all areas are expected to cool, with this trend continuing into next weekend.

Monitoring Monsoonal Thunderstorm Activity

Moisture increasing from the southeast next Tuesday and Wednesday may bring thunderstorms into Santa Barbara county but the chances are pretty low, just something to watch.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated, seek air-conditioned environments, and remain vigilant for updates on the weather conditions, particularly those in the far interior areas and those planning to travel to coastal regions.