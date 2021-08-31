Big cooldown developing inland

It has been another warm few days for the interior of Santa Barbara and SLO counties. A heat advisory was in place much of the day but expired at 9pm. Highs inland topped 105 for some of the warmest locations, like Paso Robles.

Big changes will develop for Tuesday however as a trough of low pressure digs into The West.

This will significantly deepen the marine layer and inland temps will drop 10-15 degrees and some near 20 degree drops are possible. While the biggest drop develops Tuesday, I think Wednesday will cool a few more degrees making it likely the coolest day of the forecast.

Beaches and near coastal valleys already had marine influence in place and while some cooling will take place there as well, it won't be very dramatic.

Temperatures warm again for the coming weekend, inland temps return to the mid-90s, but most coastal temperatures will remain in the 70s.

There will still be some fire smoke/haze in the skies and the same weather shift delivering us cooler weather will do the same at the Caldor Fire site but at the cost of some increasing winds which is a critical issue as the fire nears South Lake Tahoe.