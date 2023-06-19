Breezy afternoons this week for the Central Coast

The sun has come out to play on the Central Coast but the reason for it is the increased wind speed. Monday afternoon the average winds were nearly 30 mph at times not quite enough for a wind advisory. Winds over the next several days look very similar.

Early each day the winds will be relatively light but increase over the late morning into late afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph are likely on Tuesday afternoon and winds Wednesday could be as high as 30 mph in the afternoon.

Modeling shows that winds in the Gaviota Pass area tomorrow afternoon into the later evening hours might be high enough for an advisory. That's something I'll be watching for.

In terms of temperature: we’ll remain below average this week. Despite the sunshine, beaches will remain in the 60s and coastal valleys in the 60s and low 70s with interior valleys warming to the low 80s. Interior Valley average highs should be closer to 90 degrees, so this is a significant departure.

In fact, temperatures look to sag a little Thursday and Friday as the trough of low pressure located to our north sags into the area. This will deepen the marine influence and cool the interior valleys. It'll also cool the coast a little bit.

The summer solstice is Wednesday which is the longest day of the year. Even though days get shorter after that temperatures typically build through the summer months because there is an input lag as the earth warms due to the longer days.

