Breezy conditions continue Monday

Kris Allen
Posted at 5:16 PM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 02:29:07-04

It was quite the breezy and gusty day for the Central Coast.

Southern Santa Barbara County saw the strongest wind activity Sunday, with peak wind gusts in Montecito registering at 64 mph!

These gusty winds are expected to continue through Tuesday.

High pressure over the eastern Pacific will continue to provide a favorable upper-level pattern for troughs passing north and then east of the area through the middle of the week.

This means a continuation of gusty NW to NE winds.

A Wind Advisory for the Santa Barbara County south coast is in effect and continues into Monday morning.

In our outer waters, Small Craft Advisory level winds increase to Gale Force by Monday afternoon. Combined seas can be 9-14 when conditions are worst.

There are potentials for low-level moisture to generate light showers across interior sections Monday night.

Monday night the next trough approaches and winds could strengthen again.

Temperatures are expected to be slightly below normal before warming Wednesday with offshore winds increasing.

Have a great week!

