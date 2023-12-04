Breezy conditions sticking on the Central Coast through Tuesday

Good morning, Central Coast! Happy Monday. Here’s a quick breakdown of what you can expect to see today and for the new workweek. We’re expecting to see breezy north-to-northeast winds sticking with us through Tuesday. There is a slight chance of light rain Wednesday evening and Thursday across the Central Coast. Cooler conditions will be returning and will bring back temps near normal by Friday.

We’re starting off the workweek with breezy conditions as offshore flow from both the north and east will bring two days of warming and well-above-normal temperatures to the area today and Tuesday. Today will start out partly to mostly cloudy with plenty of mid and high-level clouds. These clouds will pass by early or mid afternoon leaving skies mostly clear through Tuesday. However, there will be plenty of gusty canyon winds this morning, and on Tuesday morning.

As high pressure begins to set into the region today, we are expecting to see fairly cool temps for areas near the beaches in the 70s. The interior valleys are seeing high temps in the 60s. The Santa Ynez Valley will see the warmest temps On Monday, as areas like Solvang and Santa Ynez will range near the in the mid-70s.

As you take a look at the KSBY Microcliomate Forecast, we are expecting warmer temps for the next two days, with Tuesday being the warmest day of the week. The higher-than-normal heights and offshore flow will combine to bring 4 to 8 degrees of warming today and 3 to 6 degrees on Tuesday. On Tuesday most max temps across the beaches and coastal valleys will be in the mid-70s to lower 80s or 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

Our models indicate that the ridge is expected to flatten out on Wednesday. More importantly, the offshore flow weakens dramatically and even turns onshore in the afternoon from the west. These two factors will combine to knock about 10 degrees off areas closer to the shore and 4 to 8 degrees from the valley's maximum temps.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines.