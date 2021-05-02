Watch
Breezy, cooler weather Sunday

Lars Mikkelsen
Lars Mikkelsen's photo of Morro Bay
Posted at 5:20 PM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 20:20:49-04

Whew, Saturday was a hold onto your hat kind of day for much of the Central Coast.

Several areas around Santa Barbara County recorded wind gusts over 40 mph!

Pressure gradients will increase again tonight, bringing gusty winds to the Santa Barbara County south coast.

These gusty winds will continue along the Santa Barbara County south coast Sunday, with pockets of gusty wind activity seen in San Luis Obispo County.

Gale force winds will be seen in our outer waters into Monday morning, with a small craft advisory hugging the coastline.

An upper level trough dropping down through the state bringing clouds and lower temperatures to our area.

The trough will move to the east then a high pressure ridge moves in, bringing back above normal temperatures.

Sunday will be the coolest day of the week, with another 5 degrees or so of cooling.

Have a good weekend!

