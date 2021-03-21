Menu

Watch
Weather

Actions

Breezy, dry Sunday ahead

items.[0].image.alt
CARON KRAUCH
CARON KRAUCH'S PHOTO OF ARROYO GRANDE
CARON KRAUCH ARROYO GRANDE.jpg
Posted at 5:25 PM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 01:34:23-04

It was quite a nice day for the Central Coast Saturday, with most areas seeing sunshine following Friday's showers.

Behind the weather system that brought the showers, a cooler air mass was in place Saturday.

Gusty west to northwest winds were widespread, with the strongest winds focused on the Santa Barbara County south coast and Santa Ynez mountains.

A Wind Advisory is now in effect in that location through Saturday night due to the potential for wind gusts of 35-45 mph and isolated gusts as high as 50 mph near the Montecito Hills.

WIND ADVISORY 320.PNG

A chance of gale-force wind gusts are possible at times Sunday and Monday night.

A Gale Watch has been issued for Sunday night for parts of outer waters.

GALE WATCH 320.PNG

A High Surf Advisory expires at 9 p.m. Saturday night, but dangerous rip currents may continue.

Sunday night offshore pressure gradients tighten once again and could bring winds to advisory level again.

A gradual warming trend is expected Monday into Tuesday as weak offshore winds develop.

Have a great weekend!

7 DAY 320.PNG
7 DAY 3201.PNG

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Streaming news 24/7