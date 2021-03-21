Breezy, dry Sunday ahead

It was quite a nice day for the Central Coast Saturday, with most areas seeing sunshine following Friday's showers.
Behind the weather system that brought the showers, a cooler air mass was in place Saturday.
Gusty west to northwest winds were widespread, with the strongest winds focused on the Santa Barbara County south coast and Santa Ynez mountains.
A Wind Advisory is now in effect in that location through Saturday night due to the potential for wind gusts of 35-45 mph and isolated gusts as high as 50 mph near the Montecito Hills.
A chance of gale-force wind gusts are possible at times Sunday and Monday night.
A Gale Watch has been issued for Sunday night for parts of outer waters.
A High Surf Advisory expires at 9 p.m. Saturday night, but dangerous rip currents may continue.
Sunday night offshore pressure gradients tighten once again and could bring winds to advisory level again.
A gradual warming trend is expected Monday into Tuesday as weak offshore winds develop.
Have a great weekend!