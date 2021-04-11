Watch
Weather

Actions

Breezy, slightly cooler Sunday ahead

items.[0].image.alt
Lori Coulter
Lori Coulter San Luis Obispo
LORI COULTER SAN LUIS OBISPO.jpg
Posted at 5:20 PM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 20:20:48-04

It was quite the windy Saturday for the Central Coast, especially in southern Santa Barbara County.

Strong pressure gradients with upper level support brought gusty winds that were up to 65 mph in places like Gaviota.

Because of these strong winds, a Wind Advisory is in place in southern Santa Barbara County through late tonight as more strong winds are on the way this evening.

WIND ADVISORY 401.PNG

Strong winds are being seen out on the water as well, leading to a Gale Warning in our outer waters through Sunday.

GALE WARNING 410.PNG

The marine layer deepens slightly some tonight into Sunday morning, with low clouds expected.

weather model 410.PNG

Scattered low clouds may linger into Monday afternoon.

Temperatures Saturday afternoon were 6-12 degrees above normal for areas away from the coast.

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected Sunday, with more cooling Monday.

Have a great weekend!

7 day 410.PNG
7 day 4101.PNG

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7