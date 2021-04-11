Breezy, slightly cooler Sunday ahead

It was quite the windy Saturday for the Central Coast, especially in southern Santa Barbara County.

Strong pressure gradients with upper level support brought gusty winds that were up to 65 mph in places like Gaviota.

Gusty northerly winds will continue through late tonight, strongest over S. Santa Barbara Co. and the LA Mtns. Elevated fire weather concerns continue, use caution! #SoCal #CAwx #LAwind pic.twitter.com/4YY0iEq8ZT — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) April 10, 2021

Because of these strong winds, a Wind Advisory is in place in southern Santa Barbara County through late tonight as more strong winds are on the way this evening.

Strong winds are being seen out on the water as well, leading to a Gale Warning in our outer waters through Sunday.

The marine layer deepens slightly some tonight into Sunday morning, with low clouds expected.

Scattered low clouds may linger into Monday afternoon.

Temperatures Saturday afternoon were 6-12 degrees above normal for areas away from the coast.

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected Sunday, with more cooling Monday.

Have a great weekend!

