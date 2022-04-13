Breezy to windy conditions continue thru the end of the week

Not a lot of change for the Central Coast over the last few days, the trough over The West and the jet stream position is keeping a good pressure gradient over the Central Coast, meaning wind.

There is a low-pressure system pushing into NorCal now, producing showers however this is not the system that will bring us our next chance of showers.

That will come with another core of low pressure which gets into the area on Saturday morning. It isn't a big storm by any stretch but at this point considering the severe local drought, anything is welcome. Looks like up to .25" is possible, but the best chance of anything that great looks to be at higher elevations and/or along SLO county's north coast. Generally it looks like a light to .10" for most, and potential drops off into deeper Santa Barbara county.

Until then the story looks about the same for Thursday and Friday. Partly cloudy and breezy to windy after a cold start, especially inland.

After the Saturday showers, mild temps look to remain into early next week.