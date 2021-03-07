Menu

Breezy winds, partly cloudy skies Sunday

Jeremiah JJ
Jeremiah JJ's photo of Shell Beach
Posted at 5:23 PM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 02:22:39-05

The day started off with cloud coverage for some parts of the Central Coast Saturday, with some areas even seeing light rainfall.

Those clouds didn't last long, however, and most areas were sunny by the afternoon.

Gusty, sub-advisory level winds were recorded along the Santa Barbara County south coast and mountain areas, as well as inland areas of San Luis Obispo County.

These are some of the highest recorded gusts Saturday.

These gusty winds are going to be continuing to affect the Santa Barbara County mountains and south coast, prompting a Wind Advisory to be issued into Sunday morning.

We are also tracking a High Surf Advisory that is expected to expire Sunday afternoon.

A large, long period NW swell continues to move through coastal waters Saturday night and Sunday morning, bringing high surf conditions of 8-12 feet.

The surf is expected to subside through the day Sunday, then another larger swell arrives Monday.

Night through morning low clouds and fog are expected for the next several days, ahead of a cold storm system that will likely bring rain and low elevation snow by Tuesday.

Temperatures will be below normal all of next week.

Have a great weekend!

