Next round of heavier rain potential arrives Monday morning

Today:

Light rain from the previous system has mostly tapered off, leaving a small chance of isolated light showers throughout the day. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy, with occasional breaks of sunshine. Rainfall totals from yesterday were highest along the Central Coast, where upslope enhancement led to 0.3–1 inch at lower elevations and nearly 3 inches in the Santa Lucia Mountains.

Today's weather will be relatively calm as the region gets a brief break between systems.



Temperatures:

Highs: Low 60s along the coast, mid-60s in sheltered valleys. Lows tonight: Mid-40s to low 50s.



Monday and Tuesday:

Unsettled weather returns as an atmospheric river brings more rain, particularly for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. This system, driven by zonal (west-to-east) flow aloft, will transport moisture into the Central Coast starting early Monday.

Rainfall Totals (Monday-Tuesday):

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties: 1–3 inches, with over 4 inches possible in the Santa Lucia Mountains and other coastal upslope regions. Our model at KSBY shows even higher potential, up to 7" into late Tuesday.

Rainfall Rates: Rainfall will generally be light to moderate, reducing the risk of flooding. The heaviest rain is expected along the Central Coast, where localized minor flooding in prone areas is possible due to upslope enhancement.



Winds: Gusty south-to-southwest winds will develop north of Point Conception Monday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures:



Below average, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and lows in the 40s.

Wednesday - Saturday:

Forecast confidence decreases midweek as models struggle with the trajectory of another storm system. While most models end rain on Tuesday or early Wednesday, some models keep rain through Thursday.

If the more aggressive runs are correct, cumulative rainfall and travel will be concerns until next week. With this section of the forecast's low-confidence, we advise staying tuned.