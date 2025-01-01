Broad upper-ridge of high pressure, offshore flow will keep skies clear

Detailed forecast:

A broad upper ridge of high pressure will continue tracking slowly eastward across the region through Thursday.

Light to occasionally moderate offshore flow is expected for the first couple of days of the new year.

Strong offshore winds are expected over the Santa Lucia Mountains—where local gusts of 45 mph and locally to 55 mph are expected late Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

As a result, a Wind Advisory is in effect for San Luis Obispo County until 10 a.m. Thursday, January 2nd, 2024.

Upticks in north-to-northeast gusts may occur over the high terrain southward across Santa Barbara County.

Any advisory-level wind gusts outside the Santa Lucia Mountains should be spotty and brief.

Skies should be mostly clear Wednesday night and mostly sunny on Thursday.

Low temps tonight will be in the 40s in most areas, lower 50s at the beaches, and 20s and 30s over colder valleys and mountains.

With the dry offshore flow beneath upper ridging and mostly sunny skies, highs on Thursday will range from the 70s over coastal valleys and in the 60s and 70s over interior valleys and mountains.

Have a fabulous day, Central Coast!