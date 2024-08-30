California weather looks great for the holiday weekend

Southwest California is set for a period of slight warming through Sunday as onshore flow weakens and high pressure dominates much of the western United States. By Sunday, temperatures in most areas are expected to be at or slightly above normal. Coastal areas and some valleys will continue to see night and morning low clouds into the weekend, but overall conditions will remain mild.

Gradual Warm-Up Ahead

Mild weather is forecast across the region through the weekend, with temperatures staying within a few degrees of normal and light winds prevailing. A gradual warming trend will bring temperatures 1-2 degrees higher along the coast and 3-6 degrees higher in inland areas as onshore flow diminishes. By Sunday, high temperatures in warmer valleys are expected to approach 100 degrees, while coastal areas will remain in the 70s to lower 80s.

Marine layer clouds will persist across most coastal areas through the weekend, but their inland reach will be limited due to a weaker onshore push and warming aloft, which will lower the marine layer depth. Winds are expected to remain light, generally under 20 mph in most locations.

Heat Wave Possible Next Week

A weak trough passing through Northern California on Monday may slow or briefly pause the warming trend, but high pressure is expected to rebuild quickly from Tuesday through Friday. This could set the stage for a potentially very hot stretch of days away from the immediate coast.

While temperatures are forecasted to be 8 to 15 degrees above normal by midweek, record highs will likely be hard to beat, as this heat wave coincides with the same period as the major heat wave of 2020.

Prepare for Hot Conditions Next Week

Residents are advised to prepare for increasing temperatures next week, especially in inland areas where conditions could become significantly hotter. Stay tuned for updates as the week progresses and be mindful of potential heat impacts, particularly for those vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.