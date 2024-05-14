Calm but gray on the central coast

Dense clouds were present over much of the beaches and coastal valleys through this afternoon, making for a gray start to the work week.

Those foggy conditions will keep temps lower in the beaches and coastal valleys and warmer in the interior tomorrow.

“May Gray” conditions are likely to stick around until Wednesday as temps continue to get cooler and remain cloudy during the day along the beaches and coastal valleys.

Some onshore winds are likely as well this week, but no wind advisories have been issued.