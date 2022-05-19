Calm, clear Thursday with temps ranging from the 60s to 90s in some areas

Onshore flow will start to bring cooler temperatures to parts of the Central Coast into the weekend, but the interiors will be seeing temperatures approaching triple digits for your Thursday.

A mostly clear morning will turn into a comfortable afternoon for much of the coast, as well as the inland valleys like San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria. The interiors will see a much bigger contrast with hot conditions in the upper-80s and 90s.

Marine layer and some fog should return Thursday night for Lompoc, even up to Santa Maria. Elsewhere in our area, skies should remain mostly clear throughout your evening and into Friday morning. Thursday looks to be relatively calm with little winds. Some winds are returning for the interiors into the weekend, but wind speeds shouldn't reach advisory levels.

Over the weekend, temperatures will dip just a little ahead of a warming trend early next week.