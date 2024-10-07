Central Coast to see relief from excessive heat, but warm temperatures persist

A welcome cooldown is on the way for the Central Coast as we head into the midweek, offering some relief from the recent scorching temperatures. However, don't expect a drastic change, as above-average temperatures are likely to persist.

Monday narrowly missed another daily record for Paso Robles, where the last 6 straight days have produced record highs more than 20-degrees above average. Elsewhere we avoided record highs.

A persistent marine layer will continue to hug the coastline, keeping coastal communities relatively cool . This marine layer is a shallow layer of cool, moist air that often brings low clouds, fog, and even some drizzle. While it will moderate temperatures near the coast, areas further inland will experience a different story.

Excessive heat warnings and advisories remain in effect through this evening, so please continue to take precautions and stay hydrated. As temps fade a little Tuesday it is unlikely to get any advisories, despite inland temps being at least 10 degrees above average.

The good news is that a weak trough of low pressure will move through the state on Tuesday, bringing the relief. This trough will help to lower the high pressure aloft, leading to a noticeable drop in temperatures. Inland areas can expect to see temperatures decrease by 4 to 10 degrees.

The marine layer will deepen slightly Tuesday night, pushing further inland and reducing the chance of dense fog. By Wednesday, the marine inversion (the boundary between the cool, moist marine layer and the warm, dry air above) will weaken, allowing for better and faster clearing of the low clouds. Temperatures on Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday.

Looking ahead to the latter half of the week, a more extended period of benign weather is expected. An upper-level high-pressure system to the east and an upper-level low-pressure system to the northwest will keep conditions relatively stable. Temperatures will gradually cool a degree or two each day, with most coastal areas seeing highs in the 70s and inland valleys in the 80s and lower 90s.

Over the weekend, the upper-level low will move across the state, continuing the cooling trend. Some north to south offshore flow may develop, potentially limiting the amount of low clouds along the Santa Barbara south coast. Even with the cooling trend, temperatures will remain above normal for this time of year.

