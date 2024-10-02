Central Coast braces for peak heat before slight cooldown

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties - Fasten your seatbelts, Central Coast residents, because this record-breaking heat wave isn't done yet! Heat warnings and advisories are in effect for almost the entire region, so it's crucial to take the heat seriously and stay safe.

Why is it so hot? A large area of high pressure is parked just west of the Bay Area, acting like a lid that's trapping the heat near the ground. To make matters worse, winds are expected to blow from the land towards the ocean during morning hours (offshore flow), which will significantly boost temperatures, especially along the coast.

What to expect:



Inland valleys: Temperatures will soar to 100-110 degrees, about 10-25 degrees above normal.

Coastal valleys: Expect significant heat highs in the upper-80s to around 100.

Beaches: Your best bet for escaping the heat! Highs will be in the more manageable mid-to-upper 70s into the 80s.

Looking ahead:

Friday: A slight cooldown arrives, with temperatures dropping a few degrees. The beaches and coastal valleys will see the most significant relief, with temperatures dropping 6-12 degrees. While this will bring some areas out of heat advisory criteria, much of the interior will still experience dangerous conditions.

Weekend: Don't get too comfortable! Another warm-up is on the way for the weekend, with temperatures climbing back up on Saturday and Sunday. We may even need another round of heat advisories.

Early next week: A more noticeable cooling trend is expected to develop as winds shift back onshore, bringing some relief from the heat.

A few other things to keep in mind:



Morning fog: Some patchy morning low clouds and dense fog are possible due to light winds but should be very limited if it forms due to high pressure and offshore winds.

High clouds, sprinkles?: There's a slight chance of some high clouds and sprinkles from SW flow on Friday. The best chance is along the north coast. I think clouds are far more likely than raindrops but it is a good push of sub-tropical mid-level moisture.

Stay safe in the heat:

