Central Coast cooldown expected following warm Tuesday

A warming trend hit the Central Coast today with highs reaching the upper 70s to mid 80s along the coast and coastal valleys.

The mostly sunny skies on Tuesday will lead into a cooler Wednesday with temperatures dropping down by 8 to 12 degrees.

A possible chance of light rain in the afternoon and through the night for areas along the north part of SLO County.

A High Surf Advisory is currently in effect until 2 a.m. on Friday. Tuesday night leading into Wednesday will see waves building up to 10 to 14 feet.

The weekend will see sunny skies with temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s.

